Transcript: Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Gives Away His Border Scam on Fox

Cardenas: It’s really important for us to understand that the reason that they’re trying to spin this now is because they know that most Americans are going to be very uncomfortable seeing, again, families being separated, seeing their coworkers, their neighbors being forcibly removed. They understand that, and that’s why they’re trying to spin it. They’re trying to say that they’re going to go after “criminals.” Once Americans see the real impact that’s going to have not just at a human level, which of course is devastating, but also in our economy, they’re going to reject it.

In terms of how they deploy this, they’re going to try to, again, justify their mass deportation efforts with some high visible rates in targeting maybe blue cities. They’re going to try to be visible and use the media as they have done. But people are not going to accept that. And that’s our hope. Most Americans are going to reject the efforts once they see the real impact on their communities.

Sargent: There’s a decent chance that people like Alina Habba know that this is going to be politically very tough. Let’s go back to her quote for a second. They can say we’re going to remove the criminals first, as Trump and his spinners often do, but either they intend to deport everyone else or they don’t. The fact is they do. Here, Habba acknowledges that they do intend to do that, then tries to make it sound humane by saying, Of course, we’re keeping families together. But she can’t help but admit that Trump’s plan, as described, entails removing whole families. It looks to me like Habba understands the political vulnerability here. What do you think?