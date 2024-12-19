The French Children France Doesn’t Want

Far-right politicians and media outlets quickly began to stir up opposition, with Le Pen declaring that those individuals “should not return to France.” An internet poll published at the end of February by France Info and Le Figaro—France’s leading conservative broadsheet—showed wide support for this view. A hefty 82 percent of the online responses supported Iraq—rather than France—trying French jihadists. In addition, 89 percent were “worried about the return of jihadists [from Syria] to France,” while 67 percent preferred to “leave the [French] children of the jihadists in Iraq and Syria.” The survey also broke down the results by political party preferences and found that 63 percent of the supporters of Macron’s own party were opposed to the return of the children.

Macron addressed the controversy on February 26, denying that there ever was any plan to bring back jihadists and affirming that France would continue to apply the same policy of detaining and trying the French citizens on the ground in Syria and Iraq. Yet it was not true that there was no plan to bring back the French detainees. I obtained copies of leaked French intelligence documents that confirm the advanced preparations made for the return of all French detainees, including adult males. In one document, an Excel table lists detainees’ names, nationalities, birth dates, gender, date of arrest, whether they were minors, where they were detained, whether their physical location was confirmed, whether they would be repatriated in the first or second proposed flight, and whether there was an agreement with another country to take custody of the detainee instead. Also listed were family membership (so as to identify members of the same family who had different surnames), the date the individual left for ISIL territories, and how long they had spent there. Leïla Pascal and her three children at the time appear on the list. All the names—including adult men—that I reviewed on the partial list were classified as “to be repatriated,” except for one Mauritanian who was not a French citizen. The return of French citizens was to be coordinated with the U.S. Army, reflecting U.S. policy that the safest place to try and monitor the detainees was in their home countries.

A second secret PowerPoint lays out how such monitoring would proceed. The document lists the number of French citizens and groups them by categories. Last updated at 4 p.m. on March 6, 2019, it lists 106 “confirmed” adults to be returned to France: 37 men and 69 women, of whom six were foreigners. Four more adult women are listed as “unconfirmed.” The number of men and women assigned to France’s different anti-terrorism and intelligence services, notably the General Directorate for Internal Security, or DGSI, and the Judicial Police’s Anti-Terrorist Bureau, or SDAT, is listed and broken down by gender. The document notes three adult noncitizens, two Belgian women and one Mauritanian man, on the “to not repatriate” list.