Transcript: ABC News’ Sudden Surrender to Trump’s Fury Alarms Experts

Applebaum: I’m simply trying to look at the bright side. I didn’t think we’re facing some kind of wipeout. At least that’s not what I see right now in December, 2024. I still see a pretty broad range of sources of information available, but in some of the key mass media, in some of the television news programs and some newspapers, you might begin to see that. You might begin to see self-censorship and nervous executives telling journalists to be careful what they say. That’s probably already happening, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all.

So I’m saying something a little nuanced. I want to say that there is still information to be had, that we’re not talking about the threat of becoming North Korea. We’re talking about losing some of our larger media. We’re talking about people becoming worried and afraid and scared about what they can say, and to a degree that we aren’t used to. I don’t know how to say this the right way, but it’s normal to think twice about what you say when you’re going on television. That’s fine. You should seek to be careful. What we’re talking about is the coming of a moment when people are specifically afraid to say something that would affect Trump because he might then launch a frivolous lawsuit, or because he might use his power over broadcasting regulation to take your organization off the air, or because he might intimidate your CEO who has some other interest with him. That’s the aspect of it that’s new.

Sargent: Just to wrap this up, what recourse do news consumers and the broader public have here? Recently, when The Washington Post shelved its editorial endorsing Kamala Harris, as you know, there was an enormous outcry. Enormous numbers of people canceled their subscriptions. There was a debate about whether that was the right thing or whether it would further weaken the press as an institution. In some way, you’ve got do that in order to exert pressure on institutions not to fold. What is your experience in the international context telling you about the prospects for that type of thing to work?