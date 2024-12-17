Transcript: Trump Reveals a Key Weakness in Twisted Vaccine Ramblings

Shoup: I can understand how some of these Democratic senators want to have a reasonable take of, I’m going to take a look at these nominees and take them individually one by one; I try not to say, I’m going to oppose every single Trump nomination, but really look at the facts. But the idea that RFK is at all qualified for the job is just absolutely absurd. It would be good if people could make strong statements about this, but they know that this nomination is really about having a handful of Republicans come out against it.

In the end, the Democratic senators will be aligned against RFK, even if they’ve said some positive statements about some different views that he has. They will, in my opinion, vote against him, but the Republican senators need to know that they will be held accountable for a vote for RFK, and that they will be held accountable for any negative consequences that come from that. Unfortunately, again, this is life and death. It’s very scary of what could come with RFK even being given this platform to spread his beliefs.

Sargent: Exactly. What we need to hear more from Democrats is what you said, which is, If you vote for this guy, or for Pete Hegseth to run the Pentagon, or whoever it is, we will hound you for the rest of your lives for the consequences that are unleashed by this. It’s absolute madness that this person is anywhere near any agency like this. Absolute madness. That’s basically what you’re saying.