Transcript: Trump’s Angry New Tirade on Truth Social Signals Dark 2025

Marshall: He certainly wants to create a spectacle about it. One thing that Trump tries to do and is very good at doing is he makes all sorts of threats and demands and everything under the sun. They are intentionally over the top and bombastic, which creates a penumbra of threat around him. That, again, knocks people back on their heels. He is holding territory as it were, and he doesn’t even have to do anything. It’s typical Trump to threaten 10 things a day. And his opponents, his enemies are feeling overwhelmed with all the different threats, and he doesn’t actually have to do anything. So it is really important for people both to be prepared for him to do all sorts of crazy stuff, but also to be attuned to that spectacle, which is his greatest power.

What is he going to do? I have no idea. I will say one thing. It is a good example of how foolish and wrong the people are to write these opinion columns saying how Biden should pardon Trump’s enemies—people on his enemies list—and Trump himself. This is largely a moot case at this point—not totally, but probably—but you don’t clean the slate or turn over a new leaf or all this stuff when the person in question is still threatening extrajudicial murders or something. It’s just preposterous.

Sargent: You wrote this piece arguing that targets of Trump’s retribution tour need some way of banding together here. I want to get to the bombast side of this a bit later, but for now, taking the threats extremely seriously, as you do in your piece, this comes as Trump filed this lawsuit against pollster Ann Selzer for putting Trump behind in Iowa, whereas Trump won there. This is a real lawsuit, and it’s clearly all about putting people in the media and polling on notice that they will face real legal harassment if they anger or criticize Trump. Your thought is for a clearing house where donors can chip in to support the legal defense of people who face this harassment so they’re not alone. It sounds like a pooled arrangement. Can you talk about why this is necessary and what it would look like?