Transcript: Chris Murphy’s Ominous New Warning about Trump Nails It

I want to ask you about one more iteration here. Imagine these things interlocking. Imagine media organizations getting too skittish about reporting aggressively on the baselessness of Trump’s prosecutions of his enemies. You just pointed out that the headlines are not doing justice to the absurdity of the House GOP referral. These things interlock. Do you see something like that happening and snowballing on itself?

Murphy: I don’t think there are signs that the media is folding. They are folding. They are. We’re watching them fold. I don’t exactly know why Elon Musk decided to fold his entire operation into the White House, but maybe it has something to do with the fact that he got rich off of government policy, whether it be tax credits on electric vehicles or subsidies for his space business. He’s just much better off being integrated into power. I don’t know why Comcast decided to sell MSNBC, but maybe it has to do with the fact that they decided they don’t want to get crosswise with Donald Trump because they have lots of business interests that intersect with the government. I don’t know why Jeff Bezos, for the first time ever, told The Washington Post not to endorse, but maybe it’s because his bread is often buttered by government policy. I don’t know why ABC decided to settle a bogus lawsuit, but maybe ...

Listen, they’re folding. They are. When the media decides to start hedging, or not telling the full story, combined with people being reluctant to engage in political opposition because they fear they will land in jail, that’s just not a democracy any longer. And it’s not like we’re six months away from that. It feels like we might be a month away from a world in which people start to retreat from politics for fear of criminal prosecution, and the media just uses kid gloves in dealing with the regime.