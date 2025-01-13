Discover Uzbekistan

Trip Dates: June 12—22, 2025 Cost: $2,710 per person (based on double-occupancy room)

Embark on a captivating 10-day journey through Uzbekistan, discovering its rich cultural heritage and historical wonders. Your tour guide will bring the region’s past to life as one of the great centers of the Silk and Spice Roads, where intellectuals of Sunni and Shia Islam came together and clashed over the centuries, alongside the famous Jews of Bukhara, in the shadow of the complex influences of the Kremlin to the north.

Explore stunning Unesco-listed ancient sites featuring well-preserved madrassas, vibrant bazaars, finely woven carpets, and taste delectable Central Asian cuisine. Discover medieval Islamic architecture, participate in a cooking class, and learn about Jewish and Islamic heritage. Join a renowned photojournalist for a unique guided tour, capturing the region’s landscapes, people, and cultural traditions through your own lens. This experience will enhance your understanding of Uzbekistan’s colorful past and timeless beauty while equipping you with techniques to document the journey.

Highlights

MEJDI Tours’ socially conscious travel model goes beyond sightseeing, focusing on the people and stories that define each destination while fostering meaningful connections and supporting local communities. In Uzbekistan, this approach comes to life through a rich tapestry of cultural and historical experiences. Engage in a thought-provoking dialogue with a Russian expat and a local Uzbek, exploring the complex relationship between their countries throughout history and during the current war in Ukraine. Savor the region’s flavors with a hands-on cooking class and visits to spice markets and traditional tea houses.

Gain deeper insight into religious coexistence with a lecture from Jewish and Muslim experts, discussing their communities’ historical and contemporary presence in the area. Explore Unesco Heritage sites and meet with a Sunni scholar for a nuanced discussion of Sunni and Shiite traditions. Cap off your journey with a cultural excursion to a yurt camp, immersing yourself in the unique heritage of the region.

This is travel with purpose—rooted in dialogue, discovery, and a profound respect for the diversity of human stories.









Itinerary

Includes: Dinner

Arrive in Tashkent and check in at your hotel. Meet up with your group, guide, and expert tour leader for an opening session. Then head to a local restaurant for a welcome dinner featuring traditional Uzbek cuisine. After dinner, meet with two speakers—a Russian expat and an Uzbek local—who will talk about the long and complicated relationship between their two countries, including the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Includes: Breakfast and dinner

Check out of your hotel this morning and travel as a group to the airport for a domestic flight to Khiva, one of the 30 most important cities in the Arab world, an archaeological gem founded in the fifth or sixth century BCE.

After a quick lunch, take an afternoon tour of the city sites; begin at the Itchan Kala, the walled inner city of Khiva and a Unesco World Heritage Site. Explore the labyrinthine streets, lined with well-preserved madrassas, mosques, mausoleums, and minarets.

Visit the Kalta Minor Minaret, a striking turquoise tower that remains unfinished but is nonetheless an iconic symbol of Khiva. If time permits, visit the local bazaars to shop for souvenirs, handicrafts, and traditional textiles. In the evening, enjoy a photography workshop with your tour leader.

Includes: Breakfast and dinner

This morning, head to the Muhammad Amin Khan Madrassa, an architectural masterpiece known for its intricate tile work and peaceful courtyard. Take your time to admire the details and learn about the history of the madrassa.

Then explore the nearby Islam Khodja Minaret and Mosque, which offers panoramic views of the city from its towering height.

Visit the Kunya-Ark Citadel, the ancient fortress and residence of Khiva’s rulers. Explore the various rooms and exhibitions within the citadel, including the throne room and the harem.

Wander through the Tash Hauli Palace, also known as the Stone Palace, renowned for its stunning blue tile work and ornate carvings. Then stroll along the city walls of Itchan Kala to enjoy the sunset and capture breathtaking views of the surrounding desert landscape. Finally, visit one of the traditional tea houses within the walled city.

Includes: Breakfast and dinner

Check out of your hotel in the morning and transfer to the airport for a domestic flight to Bukhara, another ancient city situated along the Silk Road.

Upon arrival at your hotel, hear a lecture by Jewish and Muslim experts on these religious communities living in the area today and historically.

In the afternoon, enjoy a cooking class, preparing your own local dish for dinner.

Includes: Breakfast and lunch

Tour the ancient city of Bukhara, whose urban fabric has remained largely intact for over 2,000 years. Visit the famous tomb of Ismail Samani, a masterpiece of tenth-century Muslim architecture, and seventeenth-century madrassas.

You’ll experience the Po-i-Kalyan Complex, home to the iconic Kalyan Minaret, Kalyan Mosque, and Mir-i-Arab Madrassa. Admire the stunning architecture and learn about the complex’s historical significance.

Explore the Ulugh Beg Madrassa, built in the fifteenth century by the astronomer King Ulugh Beg. Admire its intricate tile work and visit the museum inside.

At a local spice market, learn about the exotic spices used in Uzbek cuisine and pick up some souvenirs to take home.

Includes: Breakfast and lunch

Begin the day with a visit to the Sitorai Mokhi-Khosa Palace. Take a short drive to the outskirts of Bukhara to see this summer residence of Bukhara’s last emir. Explore the palace complex and its beautiful gardens.

Visit the Chor-Bakr Necropolis, a complex of tombs and mausoleums honoring the descendants of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

Meet with a Jewish community member before taking a Jewish heritage tour in the city. Visit the Maghoki-Attar Synagogue, one of the oldest Jewish temples in Central Asia, dating back to the sixteenth century. Stroll through the Jewish Quarter of Bukhara, known as Mahalla-i Juif, viewing the remnants of Jewish architecture and learning about the daily life and culture of Bukhara’s Jewish population in centuries past.

End the tour at the Jewish Cemetery, located on the outskirts of Bukhara, with tombstones inscribed with Hebrew script, providing a glimpse into Bukhara’s Jewish history and traditions.

Includes: Breakfast and lunch

After checking out of the hotel in the morning, board a bullet train to the city of Samarkand, founded in the seventh century BCE. Samarkand derived its commercial importance from its location at the junction of trade routes from China and India.

Visit the Imam Bukhari Mosque/Tomb near Samarkand, an ancient Sunni site, and discuss the Sunni and Shia traditions with a local Shiite scholar.

Conclude your day tour at the Gur-Emir Mausoleum, the final resting place of fourteenth-century Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur the Great, along with several of his descendants. Admire the majestic dome and intricate tile work of this historical monument.

Includes: Breakfast

Begin your tour at Registan Square, the heart of Samarkand and one of the most iconic landmarks in Uzbekistan. Marvel at the stunning ensemble of three madrassas: Ulugh Beg, Tilya-Kori, and Sher-Dor.

Then head to the nearby Bibi-Khanum Mosque, one of the largest mosques in the Islamic world when it was built in the fifteenth century by the conqueror Timur.

After lunch, visit the Shakhi-Zinda Necropolis, a Unesco World Heritage site renowned for its stunning collection of mausoleums and tombs.

Next, make your way to the Ulugh Beg Observatory, built in the fifteenth century by King Ulugh Beg, which once housed one of the largest astronomical instruments of its time.

Includes: Breakfast and dinner

Today take a day trip to Shahrisabz, an important urban center of Sogdiana, a province of the Achaemenid Empire of Persia. It is primarily known today as the birthplace of Timur.

For lunch, visit a nearby Yurt camp and, if interested, take a short camel ride.

Finally, head back to Samarkand for a farewell dinner with your group and guides.

Includes: Breakfast

Check out of your hotel and board a bullet train back to Tashkent for your departing flight home.

DETAILS

Tour price per person

Double-occupancy room: $2,710

Single-occupancy room: $3,335

INCLUDED

Nine nights’ accommodation at the following hotels, or similar hotels as necessary: The Shahar, Tashkent Polvon Qoriy Boutique Hotel, Khiva Labi Rud Hotel Premium, Bukhara L’Argamak, Samarkand

One local English-speaking guide for 10 days

Nine days of private bus transportation, including two one-way train tickets (Bukhara to Samarkand and Samarkand to Tashkent)

A one-way domestic flight from Tashkent to Khiva

Meals listed in the itinerary: nine breakfasts, three lunches, five dinners

Entrance fees, sites, and honorariums for speakers

Water on bus throughout tour

Customary tips for drivers, guides, and hotel staff

Dedicated pre-trip customer service and on-ground support

NOT INCLUDED

International airfare

Travel and medical insurance— HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Meals not mentioned in the itinerary

Individual airport transfers outside of the group transfers

Anything not explicitly mentioned in the included section

