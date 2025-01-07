Transcript: Trump Drops New Hints on How He’ll Screw Over Mike Johnson

Ornstein: I’m uneasy, Greg, for a couple of reasons. One is I’m not sure that those 215 Democrats will always act in concert. Frankly, when it comes to these strategies that we’ve been talking about, I’m less worried about the so-called Squad going along than I am about people like Jared Golden and Josh Gottheimer, who are the center-right part of the Democratic Party, who may decide that they’d rather work with Republicans than pursue some of these hardball strategies. But having said all of that, I’ve talked to House Democrats, a lot of them understand that they’re in an existential battle for things that they care about deeply. I think Hakeem Jeffries is a strong, tough, and savvy leader. I am so relieved that Nancy Pelosi is back because she is their master strategist.

Sargent: Well, let’s go back to Elon Musk for a second. You could even read Trump’s empowering of Musk to come up with huge amounts of spending cuts as itself representing a real screwing over of Republicans. We’re already seeing this when Musk killed the continued government funding bill that you talked about earlier. Republicans had negotiated it with Democrats, Musk tweeted, and Republicans suddenly had to kill it. You had Republicans from rural districts reportedly really pissed off about this because it threatened subsidies for farmers. Trump almost let Musk screw over untold numbers of Trump base voters there. Doesn’t this conflict get worse also? It seems like there’s a real disaster looming for MAGA. Either Elon Musk is allowed to proceed with these immense spending cuts that completely screw Trump voters in all kinds of ways, or Trump has to neuter Musk and then that creates a whole different problem with MAGA. It seems like the conflict between Musk and Republicans is unavoidable and, either way, is a looming fiasco for the MAGA movement.

Ornstein: And there are two strands to that, Greg. The first is Musk mucking around in government, knowing nothing and basically throwing grenades in in ways that are gonna cause havoc among Republicans across the board. That’s one part of it. He’s already done that, as you said. The second part is, I believe that basically Musk and Trump had a tacit deal that Trump saw as working in this fashion—You’re going to give me $270 million to help get me elected, and I will say how wonderful you are, and I will take you and the loose cannon Vivek Ramaswamy and put you in charge of a powerless, meaningless operation and let you go out there because it has no government responsibility, no ability other than we’re calling it a department of government efficiency—without realizing what Musk could do, given his money and power and communications network, to screw him over.