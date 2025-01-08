Transcript: Trump’s Angry Rants to Media Show How Bad Things Will Get

Sargent: Let’s just say, for the moment, along the lines of the anti-alarmist take—which I don’t agree with; let’s just adopt it for the moment—let’s say Trump has no actual intention of really putting Zuckerberg in jail for life. It still seems to me that Trump is trying to get voters used to the idea that it’s not only appropriate but actually good for him and his supporters to threaten to imprison people who displease him in some way. He’s getting them acclimated to the idea that this is a legitimate and positive use of state power, that this serves his ends and theirs, meaning his supporters. To what degree is that a common authoritarian rhetorical trope?

Mercieca: Yeah, it absolutely is. The rhetorical figure is ad baculum, which is threats of force or intimidation. And it’s, of course, a form of coercion. All authoritarians use threats of force and intimidation. They coerce others. That’s how they become powerful. And you know that they do that because they’re not democrats, right? Democrats don’t do that, small-d democrats. The opposite of an authoritarian is someone who uses rhetoric, meaning that they use rhetoric to persuade. Persuasion is an invitation to think like I do. I use good evidence, I try in the best way I know how to use good argumentation, all of that kind of stuff, those skills—that’s what small-d democrats do. They’re cognitively responsible leaders, meaning that they allow people to ask questions, to hold them accountable.

Authoritarians, they don’t do that. They use propaganda. They use communication as a weapon, as a force. And they’re not cognitively responsible, meaning they want to say, Because I said so, and have that be the final answer. They don’t want to have to give good reasons. They don’t want to have to give good evidence. They don’t want to have a meeting of the minds. It’s not like that for them. They just want you to say, Yes, sir. So authoritarians use propaganda. They use coercion. They use language as coercion. That’s fundamental to what authoritarianism is. That’s its essential quality.