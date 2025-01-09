Transcript: Trump’s Ugly Eruptions Over Wildfires Hint at Darker Story

Hemmer: It’s like we’ve reached the apotheosis or like the height of all of these different trends with both Donald Trump and Elon Musk. We certainly could go back and we could look at conservative media, which has for decades really been a site of conspiracy theorizing and partisan attacks. That’s not anything that’s new. But its combination with electoral politics is something that really started to come of age in the ’90s, and then you layer on top of it this not just anger but a kind of meanness that has become the overarching emotional scale or the emotional tenor of right-wing media. It used to be you would have to turn on Rush Limbaugh or Glenn Beck in order to access that, and now you just have to listen to a Republican politician and you’re going to get uncut, unmediated conspiracy theories and cruelty.

Sargent: It’s really interesting that you say that, because for a time during the talk radio era, it was a separate space. I can recall a time when older people who were seeking refuge from the modern world would turn on right-wing talk radio, and it seemed like a separate realm. And yet now the idea of a separate realm is gone; it’s all sort of merged together. All these Republican politicians are constantly tweeting out the most sick memes that you can imagine. Has there been an erosion where the private spaces or the separate spaces where this once resided are now gone? It’s all one?

Hemmer: It is all one big mass, and all one big mess. It is an erosion that’s been happening over time. I really would root this in the 1990s when the lines between politics and entertainment began to erode, and also when Republican politicians really began to take their cues from right-wing media. I think about the suicide events, Vince Foster in 1993, and the conspiracy theories around his suicide, this idea that the Clintons had him murdered. This was extremely popular in right-wing media, but it very quickly jumps over into Republican politicians. You had one member of Congress, Dan Coats, who talked on the floor about going into his backyard, getting a melon and a handgun and proving, he said, that Vince Foster couldn’t have shot himself, that it had to be a murder. That almost right-wing radio cosplay is happening in the ’90s. And now we see it not just in a one-off representative from Indiana, but in almost the entirety of the Republican caucus. That’s what feels different: that erosion of any separate sphere for some of the craziness, that it has infected the entire party. It’s also infected all of us. We can’t escape from it either.