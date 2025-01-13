Transcript: Steve Bannon’s Rage at Elon Musk Suddenly Goes Nuclear

Look, the MAGA movement is an emotional impulse. It doesn’t have intellectual coherence. And for people who are opposed to it, now is an opportunity to look at those fissures and exploit them, absolutely, to highlight the fact that these are internal conflicts on their side. By all means, Democrats should be denouncing Musk. One of the things that Bannon points out—again, I can’t believe that he’s the one who’s doing this, and the Democrats have been so quiet about it—is in addition to all of his other sins, Musk is incredibly closely entwined with China. And Bannon is pointing that out. He says he never criticize the CCP, absolutely true. And here’s another fissure. The fact is that people imagine that Trump is going to be this really tough-on-China guy, and he’s going to bring these jobs back and punish the Chinese. Well, if his co-president is somebody who is entwined with the Chinese economy and whose money depends upon it as it does in Musk’s case, that’s another fissure that should be exploited.

Sargent: It’s amazing because there’s a real opportunity to undermine Musk in the eyes of the public. Just to talk a little bit more about the ways that Democrats could exploit the split in the MAGA coalition more effectively, one way would be Democrats could say, Well, if Trump is serious about expanding high-skilled visas, let’s also broaden legal pathways for guest workers to fill our labor shortages. Then that would trigger Bannon to say, Look, Musk is helping Democrats, the enemy, undermine MAGA. Or Democrats could, I don’t know, highlight the fact that Bannon and Miller are trying to impose a virulently nativist veto on everything involving immigration. I guess the big picture here is Democrats do need to educate voters about what’s really driving MAGA, and there are these big opportunities that Dems are missing.

Charen: Absolutely. And again, I do think that the Democratic Party ... Look, I spent most of my career as a Republican before it became MAGA. There are a lot of areas where Democrats need to rethink. I think they need to be more tough on crime. I think they need to leave the wokeness behind, be less beholden to what everybody calls the groups, who are advocates for particular constituencies who have outsized influence on Democratic politics. So I’m for all that, and I think that would be great and healthy, but let’s not take our eyes off the ball at the same time.