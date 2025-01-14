Transcript: Paul Krugman on Trump Voters Getting “Brutally Scammed”

Krugman: Yeah. Trump has really radical policy ideas. I obviously think they’re terrible, but they are radically once smooth, holy level terrorists. He wants mass deportations. He wants to take away the independence of the Federal Reserve. How do you justify all of that when we’re pretty much a Goldilocks economy? Inflation is very close to the target. We basically have full employment. By normal standards, this is about as good as it gets. So even under Trump, it’s a little bit hard to say, Now we need to ... If it’s not broken, so why do we need this enormous stick?

Sargent: Obviously, certain people would respond to what they’re hearing here and say, Well, but the economy doesn’t feel that great to people. On the other hand, as you’ve pointed out, we see this immediate switch in economic sentiment among Democrats and Republicans. Republicans now say the economy is great, Democrats now say they’re worried about inflation and the impact that could result from Trump’s policies. And by the way, the Democratic position is actually rational.

Krugman: Democratic views about inflation look a lot like what economists are saying. Republicans appear to believe that Trump can wave his hand imperiously and make prices go down. Also, I wrote about this a little while ago, even on the question “Are you better off than you were five years ago?”—not how’s the economy but how are you doing—we suddenly switched from a plurality of people saying they were worse off, which wasn’t true but that’s what people felt, to a plurality saying that they’re better off, which I think is, again, Republicans saying, Now that Trump is president-elect, everything is great. But even with all of that, how does he justify, again, doing ... Why change everything? Why suddenly do these really disruptive things that he’s been promising he’s going to do?