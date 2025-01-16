Transcript: Trump AG Pick Drops Ominous Hint at What’s Coming in 2025

Rocah: Absolutely. This is part of the pattern of ... On the one hand, Trump’s been doing this, again, since 2015, since the very first campaign where he says things and then denies that he ever said them, and the people around him then have to follow his lead in denying that they were said. It’s not that he’ll never say them again, it’s not that he’s had a change of heart and realized that they were problematic, but that they can only be said in certain contexts and not in others where it would be problematic.

I think that talking about the independence of the attorney general, we also have to look at what she said in the hearing when asked about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. She could not say, would not say—I keep saying could not, would not because I’m not a mind reader, I don’t know which it is or if it’s both. She could not, would not say that Biden had legitimately won the election. She kept saying, prepped very well, that Biden was the president. Yes, he is the president. I think she even used the word “legitimate” somewhere in there, but it wasn’t that he won the election. Why? Because she can’t say that Trump lost the election, because Trump will never acknowledge that.

Again, this is not without context. Not only does he still falsely claim that there was massive fraud in the 2020 election, but she made claims about it back in 2021. And along with Rudy Giuliani, who’s been disbarred because of those statements, lawyers are held to a standard about honesty and integrity in those public statements. And when asked the question, “Will she disavow her statements about massive fraud in the 2020 election,” again, she wouldn’t answer this question. She just kept going back to, “I can tell you what I saw personally with my eyes in Pennsylvania.”