Transcript: Trump Allies Shockingly Admit He Doesn’t Have Huge Mandate

Sargent: I will say, in favor of what you’re arguing, one thing that I fear is that Trump gets a lot of credit for the very good economy that he’s inheriting. Look, this is going to happen. He’s been saying right up until today that everything is an absolute disaster, and starting now, everything will be absolutely great under him. And I fear that one real risk is that the electorate starts to associate the good economy with the mass deportations and other Trumpian authoritarian politics and starts to say to themselves, Well, it’s scary stuff that he was talking about, but look, it’s working, isn’t it?

Elrod: That’s very prescient, honestly, because I believe that the public has a very poor understanding of causal relationships when it comes to economics. They tend to just blame the administration that’s in power for things being good or bad. And I do think Trump will probably say, You know, they told you that mass deportations would completely disrupt the American economy, but if he’s doing them, and at the same time, prices are coming down as a residual effect of where things were when Biden left office and the economy is heating up even more, then we know that he likes to run it hot, then he probably will say, They lied, all this works, everything is fine. And I don’t know that we have a lot of evidence that the public will reject that particular narrative.

Sargent: Well, on mass deportations, I think that the polling is painting a very misleading picture. You’ve just brought up one of the things that pisses me off more than anything, so I’m going to rant now. The polling almost always, or at least most of the time, tends to ask, “Do you favor mass deportations, yes or no?” When it’s asked as a yes or no question, voters tend to say yes because they associate deportations with something like public order. But when pollsters ask, “Do you favor mass deportations or a path to legalization for most noncriminal migrants?,” then solid majorities favor the latter. It’s creating a really misleading impression that the public favors mass deportations when the polling wording, when it’s structured in a much more revealing way, actually shows support for the opposite. See what I’m saying? I worry that our public discourse is actually contributing to the problem that you’re underscoring here.