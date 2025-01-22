Transcript: Trump Seethes as Bishop Calls Him Out in Heartfelt Plea

Cardenas: Well, it’s certainly powerful, and it’s an example of although we might not have mass mobilizations or people going to the streets to push back against Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, there’s a lot of Americans that are very uncomfortable with what they’re reading and seeing and hearing from him. This is an example of it. I believe the Reverend did a great job—and she did it in a powerful venue—in speaking truth to power, calling out the hypocrisy of it all and calling Trump and his family to think about what they’re doing and the harm they are creating for families that are living their lives and contributing and wanting to just be normal people going about their business and supporting their families.

Sargent: It’s key what you get out there, which is that the sermon was done with Trump and JD Vance and their family members there. JD Vance was sneering during this whole thing. One imagines he was thinking, Yeah, yeah, yeah, these illegals are taking Americans jobs. That’s what she’s demanding compassion for. That’s nonsense, but let’s put that aside for a sec. Trump is suspending refugee resettlement. Those people who are coming here legally fleeing really horrible conditions, they qualify for refugee status. So the reverend is right: Trump and Vance are cutting off this lifeline for refugees. That’s an incredibly radical thing to do at a time when we were already falling down on our international commitments. Can you talk about the human toll and the outright radicalism of ending refugee resettlement in the United States or at least suspending it?

Cardenas: Listen, this is within a very extreme policy that is really closing the door for people that are escaping real dire circumstances and sometimes have the U.S. as their last resort. Again, it is very radical. It harms people that are escaping all kinds of upheaval and persecution. The reason why they’re coming here is because there is a threat to their wellbeing, to their lives, to their families—and it is a last act of desperation. For us to shut the door on their faces really undermines what this country stands for.