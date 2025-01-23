Transcript: CNN Anchor Wrecks MAGA Rep. in Brutal Shaming Over Jan. 6

Sargent: You had this new piece at Media Matters in which you told that whole story of how the right-wing media essentially did for years what Congressman Burchett tried to do right there: downplay the violence, pretended that Trump cared about the attacks on the cops, when they admit that there were any attacks on cops tried to use whataboutism to change the subject to Biden, Democrats, and the violence during the 2020 protests. What people who don’t watch Fox as closely as you do are unaware of is how concerted a propaganda effort this has really been. Can you get at that? There’s a relentlessness to it, right? As you say, no imagery ever of the violence or the attacks on police officers. When’s the last time imagery like that was actually on Fox?

Gertz: That’s a good question. It’s certainly been a while, I think. The original sin of this coverage was that Fox was unwilling to break with Trump. They were willing to say that the people doing the assaults in real time on January 6 were criminals. They were willing to say they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. What they weren’t willing to do was make the connection to the fact that they were there in the first place because Donald Trump had lied to them about a stolen election and told them to come to the White House. They couldn’t do that because they had also lied to the American public about how there had been a stolen election.

They were working with Trump that entire time, even as we learned through the Dominion filings, even as they knew that Joe Biden had been elected president legitimately and there had not been widespread voter fraud of the type that Trump or they were discussing. They lied to their viewers. They did it to help Trump. And now once it crested into this wave of violence, they were unable to accept responsibility for Trump, because it would meant accepting responsibility for their own actions. So what they did was they made excuses for the people who had been there that day. They said they had legitimate concerns, and then started walking back, month after month, explaining why it wasn’t really an insurrection. There weren’t really white supremacists there. I don’t know why the Democrats are still talking about this.