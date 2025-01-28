Transcript: Angry Trump’s Orders to Border Officials Grow Unnerving

Fleischaker: Look, it would be a huge increase. I don’t have the exact numbers, but it would be that we were arresting probably around 300 a day under the Biden administration. So going up to 1,200 a day would be an exponential increase in arrests. I’m not even sure that they could do that many arrests. But what it would mean is that they have to focus on where they can get numbers, not where they can go after the biggest public safety threats. And from my perspective, you want to make sure that you’re handling those public safety threats first.

Now, you could arrest people who are checking in at ICE offices—that wouldn’t be how I would suggest people do it, they’re already complying. But they could do that. It just, again, means that we’re diverting resources from the people who I think the Trump administration promised to focus on and who I would argue we should be focusing on.

Sargent: What Deborah is saying here is that one way you could get those numbers up is to go after the people who are actually checking in with ICE. These are people who are cooperating. They may be awaiting certain types of legal proceedings, that type of stuff. These are not people who are trying to evade the law. They’re cooperating with ICE and you could arrest them to get those numbers up. It’s absurd. So you were at DHS during the first Trump administration at the time. They also tried to hit new deportation levels and failed, right? What was your role there? Why weren’t they able to hit new targets? And how is what we’re seeing now different from Trump 1.0?