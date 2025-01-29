Transcript: Trump Aide Karoline Leavitt’s Ugly Biden Smear Bodes Badly

Sargent: That gets at something else as well, which is MAGA’s understanding of psychological warfare, or PSYOPs. You spend a lot of time on Twitter criticizing Trump. I do. And you’re going to be familiar with this if you do: You get trolled by people saying, LOL, Trump is living rent free in your heads, as if MAGA is winning as long as you and me and people like us are upset about Trump in some way. That’s part of what Leavitt is signaling to Trump and MAGA as well. She’s going to keep rubbing non-MAGA America’s face in shit, that kind of thing. You wrote this piece saying that Trump benefits as long as non-MAGA America is really torqued up and angry and frothed up and so forth. What’s your reading of that side of all this?

Marcotte: I think that’s right. Many, many years ago, I really grasped the idea— and this was even before Trump—that what was driving a lot of what you called Tea Party Republicans back then was this resentment, hatred, jealousy of liberals. And it’s taken on this patina of willingness to do anything or suffer any indignity as long as you’re inflicting it harder on this group of people that you’ve been instructed for years to hate. It’s like they will live in a mud hut as long as they can make you sit in a shit pile.

And we definitely saw that during the pandemic, absolutely. It became such a culture war issue because liberals took not dying of Covid-19 seriously; therefore, it became very important for Republicans to scoff at the idea that Covid was an issue and the result was they didn’t get vaccinated, they didn’t do any protective measures and they died by the thousands for it. I cannot emphasize enough that people are willing to die to troll the libs. They’ve been so consumed by hatred and the single-minded desire to just taunt people that haven’t actually done anything to them—they’ve just been told that we’ve done things to them by Fox News. It’s a very grim reality that we’re living in. It’s scary because if dying and watching their relatives die didn’t wake them up, I don’t know what could.