The Coming War on Dissent

The scope of the arrests was shocking. Protesters were charged with domestic terrorism often regardless of their actions. Simply being in proximity to a crime—like the destruction of construction equipment meant for the planned police development, or vandalism of a police vehicle or other public property—was often enough to catch a domestic terrorism charge. In March 2023, police raided a music festival organized near the site of the proposed Cop City facility, arresting both peaceful attendees and members of a splinter protest that burned construction equipment at a nearby location. In total, 42 people have been charged with domestic terrorism in conjunction with the Cop City protests.

It seems unlikely that Georgia prosecutors expected the majority of these charges to stick. In June 2023, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that her office would not participate in prosecuting the domestic terrorism charges leveled against protesters. But Elizabeth Taxel, a professor at the University of Georgia School of Law and a former public defender, said that for the purposes of the state, the charges themselves are a powerful prosecutorial tool, whether or not they result in convictions. Taxel said, “It seems that the Georgia attorney general’s decision to first charge people with domestic terrorism, and then to indict the case in Fulton County as a [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] conspiracy, was a tactical decision.” Domestic terrorism charges, she explained, make it much easier for prosecutors to convince a judge to refuse bail to a suspect or to set exorbitant bond conditions for defendants who are released. Many of the arrested protesters were held for days or weeks in the DeKalb County Jail, which Taxel said her clients have described as “one of the worst places on Earth.” (There have been over a dozen deaths there since 2023, while a 2024 Department of Justice report found that conditions in the facility were both “dangerous and unsanitary.”)

When the defendants get out of jail, the repression continues. Taxel said that Atlanta activists have regularly been saddled with heavily restrictive bond conditions, including court orders to refrain from using social media, communicating with other defendants, and even returning to the area where they were arrested.