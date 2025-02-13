You are using an outdated browser.
Kyle Carrero Lopez/

Permission

At a park concert, I turn—tanned
and buzzed—and almost collide with some

man’s phone, his voice behind it commanding

let me get a picture, I love your mustache.

And before he goes ahead
and does it

I go nah, not right now
and laugh, not

because I don’t mean it,
but because the tunes are good

and the mood’s right
and I forget, for the moment—

startled, netted in his lens—

that to some, a no can taste like a yes
if it’s sweetened,

that sometimes a no is like kiwi,

which can taste like any other fruit,
my father used to say,

if you think of that fruit

before you bite.

Kyle Carrero Lopez

Kyle Carrero Lopez’s debut full-length collection, Party Line, will be out with Graywolf Press in 2026.

