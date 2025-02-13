Permission

At a park concert, I turn—tanned

and buzzed—and almost collide with some

man’s phone, his voice behind it commanding

let me get a picture, I love your mustache.

And before he goes ahead

and does it

I go nah, not right now

and laugh, not

because I don’t mean it,

but because the tunes are good

and the mood’s right

and I forget, for the moment—

startled, netted in his lens—

that to some, a no can taste like a yes

if it’s sweetened,

that sometimes a no is like kiwi,

which can taste like any other fruit,

my father used to say,

if you think of that fruit

before you bite.