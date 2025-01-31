Transcript: Trump Seethes at Journos who Expose his Plane Crash Drivel

I want to just add two things to this. One is it takes a certain kind of person to view their role as president of the United States in that moment as one in which blame should ever come into it. He could have had the easiest press conference in the world by showing sympathy and saying all the resources of the government are going to go to figuring this out and to making sure that the American public has confidence in our aviation system. Look, I could have done it. I’m not even president of the U.S. All the questions should have gone to Secretary Duffy. He can answer those. Then we’re done. The problem is even when all of us were sleeping through some of this last night, Trump is already posting about DEI and blaming Biden.

The second is I do write and work in the field of disaster and crisis management, so I know a lot about crisis leadership. The anger is a reflection of his fear. I’m not defending him, but there’s all sorts of metrics to determine whether Donald Trump actually has the mental ability to be president of the U.S. Some people wonder whether intellectually he’s as strong as he used to be. I don’t know, I can’t answer that question. What I can answer is having studied crisis leadership for a long time, the anger is a reflection of the fear that he has in this role. And I think We saw that during Covid as well.

Sargent: Yeah, what’s going on here is that he is lashing out in a preemptive way. He knows he has no frigging business being up there. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. And he suspects that the people in the room, probably rightly, are going to see right through his BS very quickly and realize that he’s utterly out of his depth and unqualified. So he lashes out. It’s all got this social Darwinist tinge to it. He lumps himself in with a superior species of some amorphous type that who the hell knows exactly what he means, but I do think that there’s a deep racial component to it on some level. He’s also asked at one point what evidence he has that DEI hires were to blame, and he said, “Just could have been.” Really sloppy shit.