Transcript: Trump’s Rage at Canada Darkens as GOPers Admit “Anxiety”

And it’s interesting, and I’m maybe going off on a little tangent here, that we had this bizarre statement a couple of days ago from JD Vance about how the leader of every country is supposed to look out for his country and this is what America First is all about. American interests should be primary, which in a certain sense no one would really dispute. Of course, if you’re the president of the U.S., the U.S. is the country that you’re supposed to be concerned about first and foremost. Thank you, Captain Obvious, right? But he then went on to say—he was being interviewed by Sean Hannity, who asked him something about Putin and Xi—Yeah, well, President Xi looks out for his country, for his people. Vladimir Putin looks out for his people, and Donald Trump looks out for Americans.

It’s just the underlying contempt for any pretense that this is about we value freedom, we value democracy. He’s citing two dictators as role models, basically. To say that Vladimir Putin looks after his people—whom he’s currently sending to die in huge numbers in a completely pointless war where they’re losing like 500 people to take one half a square mile of Ukrainian land—is completely ridiculous. He’s wrecking the economy and so on. It’s fascinating that there really is this underlying authoritarian mentality, that it’s all about the rule of the strong or the perceived rule of the strong. It is quite scary, and I think a lot of Republicans.... I would love to have a heart-to-heart chat with Marco Rubio and find out what he really thinks about all this, but I don’t think he’s going to tell me or anyone else.

Sargent: To your point, we really are getting a very clear look at what America First actually means. It is almost like a Putinesque attitude where looking out for your country, as JD Vance put it, means you don’t have any obligations to the international order of any kind. Now we have business leaders and business groups being really quiet about the impact all this could have.