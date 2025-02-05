Transcript: Jamie Raskin’s Brutal Takedown of Elon Musk Hits the Mark

Sargent: In your piece, you really got at the stakes of all of this as well. You argued that Musk and his allies are asserting basically extra legal control over the state without even the pretense of lawfulness, as you put it. This is fundamentally at odds with the way constitutional governance itself is supposed to work, and it’s treated as almost an absurdity that anyone would expect Musk and Trump to care about or respect constitutional governance and the rules upholding it. It’s treated as an absurdity that they would see this as a valuable thing in any sense. Andy, only one party, the Democratic Party, is demanding these most basic adherences to fundamental principles. What does that mean?

Craig: Part of what is going on here is people have an understandable defeatist attitude: What is the point of talking about the law and the Constitution when they don’t obviously care? They’re doing illegal things. They’re doing unconstitutional things. And the value of that of figures like Jamie Raskin and other Democrats and some principled people on the center-right who have been holding this line is, for the first sake, just to tell the truth.

These things are illegal, these things are unconstitutional, and it matters to say that. It matters because that is the only grounds we have to oppose it on. That is how you rally opposition. That is how you get victories in the courts where there are still promising potential. We’ve seen, already, some victories in the courts. But it’s how you communicate to the general public. This is not politics as usual. We are in a state of constitutional crisis. And you can’t convey to people that this is an emergency, that this is being fought on those grounds if you don’t plainly say that’s illegal, that’s unconstitutional, and we’re going to fight to the hilt to stop it.