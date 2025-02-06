Transcript: Trump’s Tariff Scam Accidentally Wrecked by Stephen Miller

Sargent: I want to step back now. You have done great work in debunking some of the narratives that have been in the media, particularly in The New York Times about Biden and immigration. One of the raps on Biden has been that he “was permissive all the way up until his 2024 asylum crackdown.” And that permissiveness caused the explosion in asylum seeking and migration that we saw throughout his term. You’ve debunked that showing that there are much bigger factors at play [like] the opening of the Darién Gap. And you just give us the short version of the big story of what really happened under Biden.

Isacson: Yeah. The so-called migrant crisis of the Biden years was a crisis of asylum seekers, which means migrants who are actually trying to turn themselves in to U.S. authorities and then enter our clogged asylum system and be here for a while. I should point out, there were only about 12 months, maybe 13 months, of Joe Biden’s presidency when the right to asylum actually existed at the U.S.–Mexico border: May 2023 to June 2024. He was not open to asylum seekers. What was in place up till May of 2023 was this pandemic policy that Stephen Miller invented and Joe Biden happily continued called Title 42 that said, Sorry, there’s a pandemic. We can’t let you ask for asylum. We’re going to expel you. We’re going to pretend you never even got into the country and expel you.

Despite that....you think that would be tough and that would keep the asylum seekers from coming. But when Joe Biden took over, nine out of every 10 migrants at the U.S.–Mexico border was from Mexico or three Central American countries. By the middle of 2023, only less than half or just about half of migrants were from those countries. One in nine were from Europe, Asia, or Africa. There was this giant internationalization. So if somebody from one of those countries came, you couldn’t just expel them or deport them easily. The Trump administration could end up with the same issue.