Transcript: Trump’s Angry USAID Rant Undercut by Surprise Rubio Video

So despite the partisan differences on other things, there was always a lot of common cause around the mission of USAID. One of the things I find so frustrating now, and really disheartening and disappointing, is I know some of these members and I know their staff. They know me, and they know a lot of people like me. And they know the reality of what USAID is, and they know it’s nothing like what Elon Musk is describing. And a few of them have acknowledged that, but very, very few.

Sargent: It’s really striking. It shows what Trump has done to this party with their eager complicity. Rubio has now temporarily been put in charge of USAID, and he recently said the mission isn’t to end it. Jeremy, we don’t know precisely what Trump and Musk will do with USAID, but it seems to me that on the most basic level, they want to fundamentally wreck its core function. Is that going to be compatible with Rubio’s ultimate stance, do you think? What position does that put Rubio in, and how badly does it complicate his ability to function as secretary of state?

Konyndyk: You have to look at their actions more than their words at this point. When I was a young person, and it’d be in gym class learning basketball or soccer or something, the gym coach would say, If you’re guarding your man, you don’t watch where his shoulders are going, you watch where his hips are going. That’s where you know where he’s going. So I think what we’re seeing from Rubio are the head fakes. Whether he means those as head fakes or not, I don’t know. But we’ve got to watch where their hips are going, and that is what’s happening out of the state budget office, which is really driving this, along with Elon.