Transcript: Musk’s Threats Darken as MAGA Rages at Fresh Legal Losses

Sargent: It looks like that temporarily. Elon Musk shared a long tweet from someone who was outraged about that ruling and suggested it might be time to defy judicial commands. Musk also actively agreed with Senator Mike Lee’s suggestion that Trump and MAGA are facing a supposed judicial coup. Norm, it looks to me like Musk and leading MAGA lights are in the process of fabricating pretexts to start ignoring the courts. What do you think?

Eisen: Well, certainly Musk was dropping a strong hint with that retweet. He and Trump can be masters of ambiguity, and there’s a strong tradition of, Retweet does not mean agree. But I think it shows that they are thinking about the red line that truly will trigger a constitutional crisis, which is ignoring court orders. We know that that’s on the MAGA mind, Greg. JD Vance, when he was sketching out before the administration some of the legally dubious positions, quoted the famous, perhaps apocryphal, axiom of President Andrew Jackson, one of Trump’s predecessors in imperial ambitions and disdain for the rule of law. [He] famously said, The Supreme Court has issued their opinion. Now let them enforce it. So in my view, they’re tiptoeing, probing, toe-in-the-water this question because the illegality of the Trump administration.

I, alone, got two court orders this week, taking two of their major initiatives—the Treasury and then targeting law enforcement with their so-called weaponization investigation, which is weaponizing government against the FBI. I got a court order stopping it. They’re feeling the pain. They lost the week. On this Super Bowl week, we can say they repeatedly fumbled the ball. And this night, we looked back at the week: Those court losses then triggered Congress to get involved. Democrats in Congress started speaking out. And then the public—the same time we were litigating the Treasury order, a crowd spontaneously formed led by Indivisible in front of the Treasury. The press started pushing back much harder than they have. So it’s not just litigation. Those three pillars—press, public, political protests—the democracy’s energy is starting to flow.