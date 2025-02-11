Transcript: Trump’s Threats Toward Canada Grow Angrier, More Unnerving

Sargent: I want to get into that in a bit. I want to bring up first that recently Putin commented on Trump’s threat of tariffs toward Canada and Mexico. Putin said that Europe will “stand at the feet of the master” due to the tariffs, seemingly meaning that Europe will submit to Trump due to the tariffs. Clearly, Putin sees that it’s a positive for Trump to be threatening our allies. The Kremlin spokesman also seemed gleeful about the “tensions” that Trump’s threats are unleashing. Why do you think Putin and the Kremlin are so happy about all this, Nick?

Grossman: Because Russia’s main foreign policy goal for many decades at this point has been to break up the Western alliance. Russia knows, pretty much all countries know. In fact, anybody who follows this stuff besides maybe Donald Trump and his inner circle seems to know that the U.S. is the world’s premier power—not just by having a large military and economy but by having a network of friendly alliances. Not only does the U.S. have the world’s biggest military budget, but in the list of the top 10 military spenders, most of them are U.S. allies or are close friends like the U.K. Canada also has a large military budget as far as countries go. It’s a force multiplier. For Russia, breaking that up—breaking up NATO, breaking up the European Union, breaking up the Western alliance more broadly—or even just adding tensions into it is greatly beneficial to them.

You can see in that statement Putin making the egotistical flattery of the way that Trump seems jealous of how much Putin is treated like this big tough guy that everybody bows down to or at least walks carefully around. So not only was he egging him on but also flattering him in that sense of what’s really going on with Europe is they need to bow down to Trump, when of course what had been going on for decades was U.S. and Europe and Canada and others working together to make sure that none of them had to bow down to Russia.