Transcript: GOPers Shocked to Learn Their Own Voters Are Angry at Musk

Sargent: So you raised a really interesting point there, which is that Republican spin about all this is that Oh, the voters hired Trump to disrupt things and shake things up. It sure looks to me like voters are quite alarmed by this shake-up, which is surprising to me because voters tend to like that talk about reform and so forth. Which makes me think that the hubris among Musk and Trump and their whole crew of sledgehammer wielders is so pronounced that they just think they can do anything and they can sell anything. I don’t know how far they’re going to get with public opinion that way, but it’s pretty clear that we’re already seeing a voter backlash to the type of “reform” that they’re trying.

Saunders: After the rewriting of January 6, nothing surprises me anymore with respect to politicians and what they will say to their voters. I do think that this is a really important balancing act that the Republican congressmen and senators are trying to pull off, and which way it goes is crucial for what happens next. They have, as you said, a very good political argument that’s has a long tradition. And this is maybe a super extreme version of it, but they can spin this argument as this is auditing the government, this is cutting waste and fraud. Some of the things they’ve cited are ridiculous and are byproducts, but they’ll always have that [argument].

The fact that they’re talking about it at all at this other level is important, as you say, but if that’s their safety valve and it’s effective enough, they’ll just keep saying the other arguments at the national level. You really have to get them on the record at the national level in a way that breaks through for it to lead to a mass change in Republican opinion. And nothing that Trump has done up to and including January 6—which is to me the breaking point; it’s not a policy difference, it’s an attack on the government and the Constitution—has led them to say, enough.