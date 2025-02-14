You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Rages at Mitch McConnell in Crazed Rants—Showing How He Cows GOP

As Trump unleashes wildly unhinged attacks on McConnell for opposing his nominees, veteran congressional observer Norm Ornstein explains what this shows about Trump’s ability to terrorize his party.

Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

On Thursday, after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services, Mitch McConnell, the only Republican to vote no, issued a powerful statement citing RFK’s anti-vax conspiracy theories and crediting vaccines for saving millions of lives around the world. That prompted two unhinged, angry rants from Trump in which he absolutely savaged McConnell as a loser, a failure, and worse. We talked to veteran congressional observer Norm Ornstein, who explains what this Trump-McConnell rift tells us about Trump’s ability to terrorize today’s GOP into submissionand why we can’t count on Republicans to stand up to him going forward. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

