Transcript: Stephen Miller Rages on CNN as Musk’s DOGE Lie Implodes

Lawrence: Well, they’re sloppy, and they’re trying to do this move-fast-and-break-things model. It doesn’t even work all the time for the private sector; it certainly doesn’t work for a government with a lot of responsibilities. And the situation they were talking to had to do with a computer coding system that a lot of young people and people like me who don’t know computer coding don’t know anything about. My understanding is that the people in charge of these databases at Social Security Administration figured out that it was going to cost a huge amount to clean out the database and decided to ironically save money by leaving in all these names that everyone else who’s familiar with the system apparently knew were not getting checks.

Sargent: It’s unbelievable. I want to go to your piece for a second. You referred to this a little earlier that people and programs are actually being put at risk. That’s the real story here. You wrote in your piece that all of this is having extreme consequences: undermining aviation safety, nuclear weapons safety, putting classified data and Americans working abroad for USAID in danger. Is that not the real story here? I think we’re getting a crash course in why we want a federal government. We’re not getting a crash course in the “waste, fraud, and abuse” that’s corrupted the government to its core, are we?

Lawrence: No, we’re getting a crash course in the human cost, and what happens when business guys treat the government like just another capitalist enterprise. It is a story of human consequences and also of services that we might not notice we need until they’re gone. It’s also a corruption type of education because there’s been some great journalism about why Elon Musk has chosen the agencies he started with. They’re all investigating him, and his businesses, so you can see the motives right there. I don’t know whether we’re ever going to get a fix on how much, if any, money was ever saved. A couple of judges this week were having a hard time. Tanya Chutkan could not even get them to say how many people they’ve fired or laid off.