Transcript: Trump Officials Openly Defy Musk as GOP Voter Rage Worsens

Greenberg: Absolutely. What I would say is that we are seeing a broad-based wave of opposition sweep the country, including in really deep red areas. We’re tracking town halls that are in very, very safe Republican districts where this is happening. One thing that’s important to name about that dynamic specifically is that the number of elected representatives who hold actual public open town halls has gone down significantly. And in this case, it’s often only happening in these very safe areas where folks tend to assume that they can have a public meeting without having a ton of people in opposition show up. So it’s not an accident that you’re seeing these happen in really red areas because those are actually the only people who are making themselves available to voters at this time. I can tell you if you had any of these folks in a swing district who were doing it, they would be experiencing as much, if not more.

Sargent: It’s really interesting you say that. I guess the result is that we get a bit of a distorted picture in the sense that with a lot of Republicans refusing to hold town halls in swing areas, we don’t even get a clear picture of how deep the opposition is in those places.

Greenberg: That’s right. And we do our best when we work with Indivisibles because a lot of our folks are organizing to turn people out to these town halls in red areas. We’ve got a lot of folks in deep red areas—and what they see is deep and broad community opposition to what is going on, so it’s not a hard pitch. We’ve got folks who are on the ground working in places like Cliff Bentz’s district, like McCormick’s district, etc., but also we have people in swing areas actively organizing to popularize and make people aware of the fact that their own representatives won’t even face them. So [in] places where people are not actually agreeing to face the voters, folks are organizing empty chair town halls, town halls that invite the representative—and when they don’t come, you make a big deal about the fact that they won’t come and the fact that they won’t face the voters. And we’re seeing those events also get enormous turnout. I was just reading about one in Colorado for a safe district there that got 400 people over the course of the night, or the day.