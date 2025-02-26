Transcript: Trump Press Sec Angrily Snaps at Journos over Musk Fiasco

Downie: Absolutely. They are right to be concerned about a problem in his base specifically. While there are lots of very well-to-do people in his base, a lot of his voters are lower income now than they were the first time around and they are experiencing the same inflation pain that a lot of other people are. And obviously, I think anyone can tell you that a lot of Trump voters were always going to vote for Donald Trump, regardless. But there is some portion of that base—and we’ve seen this in focus groups and we’ve seen this in the polling data—that either didn’t vote for Democrats or they voted for Trump because they thought he would fix prices as he promised, that he will bring down prices on day one. That’s what he promised—and he started back away from that. He started back away from that almost immediately, and he was telling, for example, his agriculture secretary last week, We got to do something about eggs because I keep hearing about eggs. So they are hearing about this from their base, and they’re seeing it in their internal polling.

Sargent: Such a critical point you raised there, which is that the new, more MAGA-fied coalition that elected Trump the second time really has a bunch of low propensity, minimally engaged, working-class voters, some young, some nonwhite. Those are people who are really going to be put off by the continued bad economic news because they’re the ones who, I think, really took a flyer on Trump thinking that this guy can work some magic. He’s not the guy in charge while prices rose; Biden was. He’s the guy I’ve seen on Celebrity Apprentice. He’s the guy who I know built all those big buildings. He’s the guy who keeps firing people on TV. Trump’s cultural penetration, which was really a remarkable thing, was what got him elected. That, at the same time, is his Achilles heel. Those voters want results.

Downie: Absolutely. And because it’s been nearly 20 years, or getting close to 20 years, since the last huge economic recession, we’ve forgotten how seismic that was politically to the two parties. Barack Obama was an incredibly talented politician, make no mistake, but the overwhelming victory for Democrats in 2008 was in no small part due to the economy. We talk about the difference that inflation made in 2024; whatever difference that made will look tiny compared to if there’s true economic recession troubles or another spike in inflation. It’s going to be, I think, something that we can barely understand right now.