Transcript: Musk Lets Slip Ugly but Revealing Truth about DOGE, Ebola

Psaki: Look, part of being a leader is saying things that maybe your supporters don’t want to hear in the moment because it’s the right thing to say. So what I would have loved to have heard from him, and from RFK Jr., is to say, We have a safe and effective measles vaccine; measles is very dangerous to children, and you should talk to your pediatrician about your comfort level with getting this vaccine, but I recommend it; I got my own children vaccinated, which I imagine he did. I would love to have heard that from him or from RFK Jr., or for CDC to come out and say that at the leadership level. That’s what leaders should do to protect the American people.

Sargent: That is such an important point. RFK didn’t urge people to vaccinate. We should remember, by the way, that RFK has written that “measles outbreaks have been fabricated to create fear,” which has caused government officials to “inflict unnecessary and risky vaccines on millions of children for the sole purpose of fattening industry profits.” There you have it. He didn’t tell people to vaccinate. He didn’t tell people that the government is surging resources. He didn’t reassure people in any significant way. Neither did Trump. I think that’s highly alarming, no?

Psaki: Absolutely. Again, as a parent, there’s no way that the parents in these communities were anticipating this outcome. The parents of that child did not think that the child was going to die. Parents are trying to make the best possible decisions they can make for their own children, and they are looking to leadership—maybe not in Washington but in their communities—to give them guidance on what’s best for their children. It is terrifying that we have political leadership in Washington that is not willing to just stand up and tell the truth to the American people, even in such an acute situation where children’s lives are at risk. What does it mean in terms of what’s happening when something is less visible and less obvious to the American people? How do we know that we’re being told the truth? How do we know that they’re making decisions, even tough decisions, to protect us now and to protect us in the future?