Democrats Must Become the Workers’ Party Again

But beyond that, the solutions to try to fix this economic regime’s fundamental unfairness have been unpopular. Most people don’t want what they view as government handouts. Nor do they want to be left to fend for themselves in an unfair market, rigged by multinational corporations, that only benefits the people at the very top.

They want a level playing field so their hard work can actually pay off. And they want a government that will actually fight to create that level playing field, which means taking on corporate interests.

But instead, the message they’ve heard from party elites, over and over, has been: We know better than you do. Voters sense it. They hate it. And until we fix it, working-class voters will continue to abandon us.

Becoming the Party of Work

As Democrats debate where to go from here, sometimes this is presented as a trade-off: The party has lost working-class voters, but it has gained more educated and upper-income voters. And if we become “too populist,” we risk losing the voters we have gained, the thinking goes.

But my hunch is that the above equation conflates donors with voters, and it far underestimates the economic anxiety among even the upper middle class.

Most families at all income levels feel squeezed by soaring housing costs, unaffordable childcare, rising insurance prices, stubbornly expensive health care—not to mention trying to save for retirement, higher education for their kids, and care for aging parents. Life feels unaffordable even for workers whose incomes put them well ahead of their working-class neighbors.

And most people get their income from a paycheck, not an investment portfolio. Work unites all of us.

We’re all trying to do something productive for our family and our community and our country. We want to develop skills and take pride in them, and we want our work to be valued, and for our paychecks to be enough to provide for our families.

That should be our party’s North Star, the foundation on which we build.

How Americans view work and opportunity, and the role of government in creating the conditions for their hard work to be valued, is not well enough understood by Democratic politicians and policymakers.

We have plenty of research showing the precariousness of most Americans’ economic situation, at all income levels. And we have many well-intentioned policy experts who have churned out ideas that would improve workers’ economic lives. But we have not been able to weave it all together into a coherent and compelling agenda that resonates with a broad majority of working Americans.

Sometimes people in Washington assume that if an idea is good for the working class on paper by the calculations of D.C. policy experts, it must be popular with ordinary workers. But workers don’t always see things the same way. Other times, the ideas are left on the shelf entirely—often the victim of the filibuster—or they’re filtered through the prism of the same sorts of people who talked about “transitory” inflation.

Too often, well-meaning public officials end up sounding like they think workers in the heartland are charity cases. No matter how beneficial a policy may be, if it sounds like a handout bestowed out of the goodness of the hearts of Ph.D.-toting experts in Washington, it’s unlikely to feel empowering to working people who want to feel in control of their own lives.

Following the election, CNN reported on one focus group Harris supporters conducted after the presidential debate with undecided voters in western Pennsylvania, which shares much political DNA with eastern Ohio. One woman described Trump as “crazy” and Harris as “preachy,” but, asked to pick between the two, she chose the former, “because ‘crazy’ doesn’t look down on me. ‘Preachy’ does.”

To become the workers’ party, we need to better understand workers and their lives, and we need to have ordinary workers more actively involved in the party and its decisions. The easiest way to understand the working class is to be of the working class: to spend as much time as possible outside D.C., to talk with people working regular jobs, to hire people from all kinds of backgrounds who have worked different types of jobs—or to be from that background yourself.

And we need to trust workers. If they tell us that inflation is killing them, we need to believe them. If they tell us that they don’t like “free trade,” we need to believe them. If they tell us they like tariffs and see them as showing allegiance with American workers, we need to believe them.

Sometimes workers are going to tell us things that make us uncomfortable or that we may not want to hear. But if we are going to be the workers’ party, that can’t apply only when the opinions of working-class voters happen to match up with those of current party leaders and elite donors.

We also need solutions and a response to the Trump administration that meet the level of frustration people rightly feel with the status quo. Trump is a wrecking ball to the system, but there’s a reason people wanted a wrecking ball. The problem is, what comes in its wake? Eight years ago, Americans rebelled at the first Trump administration’s supposed “repeal and replace” plan for Obamacare because people knew it was a con—there was no “replace.”

There is no “replace” this time either. There’s no better system on the other side of Trump’s wrecking ball where workers are better paid and have greater retirement security and lower prices. But there are farmers who are losing sales and kids who are losing after-school programs and workers who are losing jobs. And there will—of course—be massive tax cuts for the very same corporations that are raising our prices and sending our jobs overseas.

Where is the wrecking ball for them?

We have to acknowledge that, yes, people have legitimate frustrations—including with their government—and want to tear things down. We need our own vision for what we’re going to break—starting with corporate special interests’ stranglehold over the country, a stranglehold that makes it impossible for people’s hard work to pay off. And we have to show Americans that we have the better vision for what could replace it. We don’t want to wreck the country—we want to fix it.

Coming up with that vision is easier said than done, of course. One place we can start: overtime pay.

The first harbinger of what was to come for working people in the new administration came in mid-November. To little fanfare, a single judge in East Texas, at the behest of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, struck down a Labor Department rule guaranteeing overtime pay for workers making around $40,000 a year. That judge was appointed by President Trump in his first term, and because of that ruling, four million workers lost overtime pay.

This is such a fundamental principle: If you put in extra hours, you ought to earn extra pay. Yet most people know nothing about the overtime expansion, or the fact that it was blocked. Yes, it was a Biden administration decision. But if you ask most people what President Biden did for working people, I doubt anyone would tell you, “expanded overtime pay.” It was not pushed as a signature accomplishment by the White House. It wasn’t a major fight—we had a bill to expand overtime pay even further and put it into law permanently, but there was no real attempt by party leaders to pass it, another case of preemptive surrender.

And when that Texas judge struck it down, we heard next to nothing from Democrats. Most of my colleagues didn’t know it happened.

No, overtime pay alone is not an agenda. But we are going to have to start making these fights. And we have to take into consideration the message they send to workers about our broader values. This fight goes to heart of what the dignity of work is—it’s about rewarding hard work. It’s about working people finally getting what they earn.

Of course, no one can claim to have all the answers right now. Anyone who does has not put in the work or done the self-reflection we will need.

And no matter how we may adapt our policies, our message, and the types of candidates we recruit and leaders we elevate, we know that we face a daunting disadvantage in how most Americans now get their information—with the California CEOs who control the levers of attention in this country now firmly ensconced in the upper echelons of the Trump administration. Figuring out how to reach working-class Americans will be its own massive undertaking.

None of this will be a project measured in months, or in one or two election cycles. We need a generational effort to transform our party, with the dignity of work at the center.

This is what much of my work will center on over the coming months: We need to reset the narrative on American workers, to push our country to take their views seriously, and to put their work and aspirations at the center of all we do.

And as we do this work, we need humility. If the results of this election have taught us one thing, it should be that the class of people who have been running the country have much to learn about their fellow citizens: the people whose work built the strongest economy the world has ever seen, and who haven’t gotten nearly enough credit for it. Their work has dignity, and it must be valued. Let’s start there.