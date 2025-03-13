My Teenager | The New Republic
Jana Prikryl/

My Teenager

Last thing I thought I wanted
in life
invite the adolescent to tea,

who knew
what was true
and anything else wouldn’t do,

who’d sit with her
a minute more than the
calendrical reality,

yet now will I pause and beckon
with a little twitch of the shoulder
you don’t want to beckon too broadly,

the very weakness of gesture
you may trace to the cool required
balanced by warm desire,

I do not think of her much
I’m almost unable to think of her
a curtain drops in front of her if she is anywhere near,

yet I beckon with that one shoulder
and in so doing she tends to flicker
in my own person,

and then I don’t think that I come
as such a surprise to her,

Jana Prikryl

Jana Prikryl is the author of The After Party. Her second collection, No Matter, will be published in July by Tim Duggan Books.

