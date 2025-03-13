My Teenager

Last thing I thought I wanted

in life

invite the adolescent to tea,

who knew

what was true

and anything else wouldn’t do,

who’d sit with her

a minute more than the

calendrical reality,

yet now will I pause and beckon

with a little twitch of the shoulder

you don’t want to beckon too broadly,

the very weakness of gesture

you may trace to the cool required

balanced by warm desire,

I do not think of her much

I’m almost unable to think of her

a curtain drops in front of her if she is anywhere near,

yet I beckon with that one shoulder

and in so doing she tends to flicker

in my own person,

and then I don’t think that I come

as such a surprise to her,