Transcript: GOP Senator’s Harsh Takedown of Trump Hits the Mark

For example, we have a wartime leader who was 73 percent approval rating—this is Zelenskiy—and who has clearly been invaded by a neighboring country. There have been war crimes; there have been huge losses of both civilian life, of Ukrainian soldiers who fought very bravely on behalf of their country; and [there are] children kidnapped and forcibly removed to Russia. There’s a litany of things that Vance doesn’t know about, and Musk doesn’t know about. Musk famously appeared, just a few weeks ago, at the conference of the AfD in Germany and has promoted far-right parties specifically, as has Vance. Vance met with Alice Weidel, the head of the AfD in Germany, when he was at the Munich security conference; [he] famously [did] not meeting with Olaf Scholz, who was the German chancellor at the time. So they seem to be coordinating with far-right parties in Europe in particular. What this leads to, and this galvanization of the global far right, is really transparent.

Sargent: Trump and Vance are never actually candid about what they want to happen in Russia and Ukraine. They don’t want peace on any terms that require Russia to make real concessions. We never hear them calling on Russia to end its invasion. Now it’s been reported that Britain and France will negotiate with Ukraine to produce some set of terms for a plausible ceasefire and then present this to the U.S. There’s a lot we don’t know about this, but for now, should we at least hope that this process puts a bit more pressure on Trump and Vance to say what they really mean when they say they want peace between Russia and Ukraine?

Young: Trump and Vance are very transactional, and they want to deliver on a promise, which was the fighting has stopped. Since 2014, Putin has violated any number of agreements with regard to Ukraine, so there’s no reason to believe that the end of actual fighting in Ukraine will be respected as a red line by Putin, very clearly.