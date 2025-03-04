Transcript: Trump Hit by Brutal Fox Graphic on Tariffs as Polls Worsen

Rosenberg: I don’t disagree with that. It’s no secret that the Biden team had a very hard time figuring out how to capitalize on that from a political and communication standpoint, but that’s water under the bridge now. Here we are, and I think it’s critical now given that Trump and Musk are breaking things that are going to be hard to repair. You wrote an amazing piece about this with USAID over the weekend about how there’s going to come a point here where these are things that can’t get fixed, that millions of people are going to die. The public health of the people of the world is going to be really shattered by what we’re doing with USAID. So now, in addition to focusing on the economic piece, we have to open up the second front on helping communicate to the American people about the attack and disassembly of the American government itself, and the attack of what I call the American of Four Freedoms, which in my formulation is this rules-based order abroad and our constitutional order here at home.

I don’t think we have started to communicate to the American people about how illegal and unconstitutional many of the things are that Trump is doing, and many of the things are the people who work for Musk and the DOGE team are doing. I don’t think that the American people in this democracy that’s been around for almost 250 years are going to be supportive of things that are so obviously a violation of our constitutional order and the way that things have worked here in America. So I do think we have an opportunity, Greg, to do what you’re saying. I think we have an opportunity to engage the American people about what they’re really doing—and to provide an alternative. Senator Elissa Slotkin is going to be laying out not just the indictment of Trump Tuesday night but also the path forward for the Democrats and where we need to go.

I’m with you on the reform issue. I wrote an essay for The New Republic a year ago calling on the Democrats to make the reforming of Washington one of our central priorities during the election, so you and I are in sync on this. But I do want to say that we can do two things at the same time: We can continue to push the economic agenda and open up the second front. I think it’s required because there has to be an urgency around how Trump is breaking things that are going to be very hard to repair. We need to be doing far more to prevent that from happening than we are right now in my view.