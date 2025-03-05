Transcript: Trudeau’s Scorching Takedown of Trump’s Tariffs Shames GOP

Sargent: I don’t think anybody understands why Trump is doing this. E.J., you analyzed what the polls are showing about the tariffs. A noteworthy thing here is that not only are the tariffs unpopular but Americans also think, as you wrote, that Trump isn’t focused on the things they care about, meaning prices. What I take from that is that Americans don’t see Trump’s tariffs as an economic plus—and that’s their whole stated rationale. That’s a problem, right? What are the numbers showing, E.J.?

Dionne: What the numbers show overall is that Trump’s first five weeks have slightly weakened him among his own supporters and immensely strengthened opposition to him. Those demonstrations out there at Tesla plants and the town meetings—that’s measuring something real. That opposition to him has really solidified according to the surveys. And as you said, the polls clearly show that Americans are very unhappy with Trump’s economic stewardship, and they think he’s not caring [or] he doesn’t, hasn’t focused on the problems he cares about. On the tariffs, there’s across the board opposition. Fifty-nine percent in a Post-Ipsos survey expressed real skepticism about the tariffs, including about a third of Republicans, on Mexico; 64 percent opposed the tariffs on Canadian goods; and even on the Chinese tariffs, which are more popular, they find a close split of 50 to 45 percent. But what’s really important is Americans understand that they’re going to pay for these tariffs. Sixty-nine percent in the Post survey said their effect would be to increase prices, so this is a real problem for Trump.

Sargent: That’s a really fascinating point you raise there, because it shows that Trump’s propaganda on this stuff has utterly failed. He has relentlessly tried to say that the only people who are going to pay for these tariffs are the countries that he’s slapping them on. And I don’t know whether he actually believes that or not—maybe he said it so many times that he’s come to believe it—but clearly the American people are not buying it. They understand what a tariff is, and that seems to me to be pretty crucial. It’s not that much to ask for, but I’m glad to see it.