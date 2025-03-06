Transcript: Trump Press Sec Blurts Out the Real Aim of His Tariff Scam

Suebsaeng: Yeah. Just to get to a verb you used earlier, it is straight up extortion by the supposed leader of the free world and his administration. And even if Trump never sends a single troop, or even half a troop, into Canada and he wants to play it off now or one day that this is all just one big troll or joke, in my humble opinion, that doesn’t matter. This is the United States government with our tax dollars in our name, in your name, Greg, in my name, doing this to one of our most important allies, a country of many millions of people. And I hesitate to even call it saber-rattling; there has to be a dumber or more violent term for what he’s doing right now. And it is no wonder that Canadian citizens and Canadian politicians are reacting the way they are and not laughing this off as a joke, even if they don’t literally think that the Marines are going to be marching on Quebec next week.

Sargent: Swin, speaking of that, I want to read a tweet of yours in which you did something radical. You imagined how Canadians might be looking at all this. You noted that, from their point of view, “the sitting American president keeps threatening to annex them, keeps blaming them for a fentanyl problem that is his and his party’s justification for potentially invading Mexico, and also keeps trying to destroy their economy.” Now, Swin, that nails it. One of the most disgusting pundit tropes out there right now is that Trump is just cleverly wielding leverage. It’s not that at all. He’s shaking our allies down. He’s extorting Ukraine and Canada. Can you talk about that element of it?

Suebsaeng: Totally. First of all, I would like to lead off by saying, in terms of he’s just doing clever gambit or negotiating tactic here, you and I both lived through the height of the war on terror era in the United States. Remember how we all as a country lost our collective fucking mind when we heard an Iranian say “death to America” once. How do you think we as a country would feel if a Canadian prime minister kept behaving and doing the things Trump and his administration are doing right now? How do you think this country would react to a regional neighbor behaving in that way? Also, that’s not even a fair analogy because in that situation, Canada would be significantly less powerful than the U.S., but I digress.