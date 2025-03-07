Transcript: Musk’s Attack on Social Security Exposed in Shocking Leak

Sargent: I think they have a problem on their hands. It seems like there’s some real tensions here among Republicans who often want to cut the safety net. Musk recently described government beneficiaries as the “parasite class.” But Trump, whatever his true intentions, does seem sensitive to voter perceptions of Republicans as being out to decimate the safety net. Trump positions himself sometimes as being different in that regard. He used Paul Ryan as a foil during his first run and so forth. He knows a lot of aging working-class voters are his own, and he knows the new GOP coalition that elected him the second time has a lot of those people in it. Now, I don’t know what Trump’s true intentions are, but Musk really does want to cut Social Security and, I guess, get rid of all those parasites who are benefiting from it or something. How are they going to navigate that tension? It’s a real thing, right?

Gronniger: I think that is why the way that we have seen Social Security being attacked is by attacking the administrative side and making it seem as though they’re being efficient—we’re going to consolidate, we’re going to make things better. And instead, what they’re really doing is cutting services. They’re bringing fewer people, fewer staff to the field offices. They’re providing fewer phone services. People then are not able to access benefits. The end goal there is to undermine people’s faith in the system, make it so difficult for people to access these benefits that it feels like there is no benefit. And I think that’s where we have to come in and say, No, you’re cutting our Social Security; you are cutting Social Security by cutting the agency and by reducing the staff and consolidating all of the different parts that are critical to making everything function. Social Security is a huge program; it’s really complex. It also serves tens of millions of people, and has data and records on hundreds of millions of people. So it needs adequate funding, adequate support to be able to function—and this backdoor benefit cut by cutting the services and support is the way that they’re trying to have it both ways, with some support of the program on one side while the program is being decimated on the other.

Sargent: And the other thing is that Donald Trump really wants Musk to deliver, in a general sense, with DOGE. I think Donald Trump recently said to Elon Musk something like, You’re doing a great job, but get even more aggressive, which is really code for saying, Where the hell are the goods, man? You got to come up with some real cuts here. Come on. Find some real fraud. Come on. So this is going to be an area where Musk is under pretty heavy pressure, oddly enough from Trump himself, to find big cuts and big examples of fraud but without cutting into the program actually—and that seems like it’s an impossible straddle to pull off.