Transcript: Trump Is Sinking. Here’s Why Dems Shouldn’t Save Him.

Malinowski: It’s a different context from any that we have experienced in the past. Democrats will be able to say, if it comes to it, that it’s Musk and Trump who are shutting down Social Security offices all over the country. It’s Musk and Trump who are shutting down V.A. centers. It’s Musk and Trump who are shutting down NOAA, which provides us with our weather reports and hurricane safety. It’s Musk and Trump who are shutting down all foreign aid around the world, ceding the ground to China and to Russia. We’re the ones who are trying to save and reopen the government of the United States by not giving these guys a blank check to do with it as they please. We want to pass a budget that actually requires them to keep Social Security going, to keep Medicaid and Medicare going, to keep veteran services going. So it’s a very different argument than I think we’ve ever had before in a situation like this, and one the Democrats can and should be able to win.

Sargent: That’s a really critical point you’re raising there, which is that we’re in a context where Trump and Musk are essentially knocking over government agencies like toddlers playing around with towers of blocks. We’re hearing day in and day out Elon Musk’s heaping vicious disdain, vacuous empty-headed bullshit on government agencies, saying things like USAID needs to die. They’re spewing endless bullshit propaganda about government functions that people actually value. That seems to me to be the context that this is happening in. I would think voters will say to themselves, The reckless people here are the ones trying to destroy the place.

Malinowski: It’s increasingly clear that they are recklessly destroying the place. And I also think most Americans, even if they are not carrying around pocket versions of the Constitution with them everywhere they go, understand the basics of how our system works, that the Congress passes laws and the Congress passes a budget and the president is supposed to respect it. And if you want to get rid of the Department of Education, maybe that’s a great idea. Go to Congress—by the way, you control Congress and pass a different budget. Don’t give the keys to the crown jewels of the American government to this weirdo James Bond billionaire who says that the greatest failing of Western civilization is empathy and allow him to eviscerate things that veterans and seniors and people who need healthcare every day depend on. That’s what most Americans don’t want to see. So weakness in the face of that is not great politics for Democrats. Strength and action are always risky, but at the end of the day, Democrats in the country will benefit by showing them.