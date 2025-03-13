Transcript: Trump’s Anger Spirals at Presser as Another Bad Poll Hits

Marcotte: Yes, there is a big disconnect. Usually, I feel like I have a good read on what kind of delusions Trump is under, but he’s so angry and baffled that I almost wonder if he actually had half-convinced himself that tariffs were good, that they actually would do all the miraculous things that he promises they will do. It’s fascinating because everyone knows that tariffs are a sales tax. I always assumed that that was why Trump wants to impose them—because he’s a rich guy who wants to move the tax burden off of rich people and onto poor people. Maybe he’s beginning to realize, especially with other Republican pushback, that his endless and boundless faith that he can bullshit his supporters might hit a limit when their prices start going up because of a tax he imposed.

Sargent: There’s no question about it. The Republican pushback is clearly getting to him. As you say, we should talk about this just for a second because it’s not a small thing. Tariffs are a tax on consumers, and his plan is to redistribute the tax burden to poorer people from richer people, quite literally. He wants to cut taxes on the very rich—continue his tax cuts—and pay for it with the “revenues” from tariffs. He said that straight out, right?

Marcotte: Yeah, and it’s clear that his new friends in the tech bro world are feeding this delusion. They—Elon Musk’s friends—are on Twitter pushing this idea. That’s where his obsession with the late nineteenth and early twentieth century is coming from. It’s coming from these people that are blowing smoke up his ass about it, saying, Yeah, tariffs were the time of this great pre-twentieth century economy. Well, no. He obviously is bad at math and doesn’t understand that you can’t just replace income taxes with a sales tax, even a really, really high sales tax for multiple reasons. The amount of revenue generated would never be even close to enough. And that’s not to say the total and absolute economic damage that comes from hitting the people who can least afford it the hardest.