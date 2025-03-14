Transcript: Musk Craters in New Polls as DOGE Cuts Lose Big in Court

Waldman: And in a lot of these cases, what this all comes down to is: Do they have to obey the law or not? And what the administration is saying over and over again is, No, we really don’t. We can just decide that we don’t like that law. They’re trying to do that with impoundment so that they can just not spend money that Congress has appropriated; they’re trying to do that even on things like birthright citizenship, which could not be clear in the Constitution. Trump is asking the Supreme Court to just say that, Yeah, if you want to disobey the Constitution, you can. So we see that in one after another of these court cases, the grounds on which they’re being struck down is that there’s a law there that says how you’re supposed to go about this if you want to do this, and you’re not following it. But to the administration, to obey the law is something for the little people—and that’s certainly the animating spirit of Elon Musk and DOGE and Trump himself, that, Sure, these things are written into statute or written into the Constitution.

One of the interesting things that is different this time around.... What we saw in Trump’s first term was that a lot of the time there would be some White House counsel or some other counsel who at various key points would say, You can’t do that, it’s against the law, and then they wouldn’t actually get to do the thing that Trump wanted to do. Those lawyers have all been replaced with yes men who no matter what Trump proposes are going to say, Sure, let’s go for it. And the tragic part is, in a lot of cases that may work. Even if they don’t end up prevailing before the Supreme Court, they can create all kinds of damage that it’s going to take years to undo.

For instance, they’ve essentially shut down the USAID right now. It could be—there are court cases about this—that eventually the Supreme Court says to them, You can’t do this. You can’t just cancel all these contracts and fire all these people and dismantle this agency. You have to reinstate all of it. But by the time that ruling comes down, it may be too late. All those workers could have gone off and found other jobs and the programs that are taking place overseas can’t be rebuilt because health clinics have shut down. That may be what they’re counting on—that even if they lose in court, by the time it gets settled, they will have done so much damage that rebuilding it will take forever.