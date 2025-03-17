Transcript: Trump’s Rage at Canada Darkens—This Is “Not a Joke”

And that’s if Trump starts making more moves that are harder to brush off as just bluster. There is something mad king–like about how he’s behaving, and we know from long experience that he just can’t accept that he’s been outmaneuvered or that people are mocking him or that somebody’s called his bluff. So he’s not going to reason himself out of acting like this; he’s also not surrounded by anyone who is going to try to make him stop, who will say, This has gone too far and we’re going to leave your administration if you don’t drop it. I could imagine things ratcheting in a direction where most Americans and most American elites blow all this stuff off right now to where they start treating it with real seriousness. We’re not there yet, but it could happen.

Sargent: The straddle you’re talking about is a really fascinating one. It makes me think about some of the more skilled communicators among Democrats. If you take someone like Barack Obama or Pete Buttigieg, you can see them doing both those things at the same time really quite effectively—but what’s interesting to me about what you’re saying is that nobody’s really trying. Pete does it from time to time, and Obama’s obviously out of the game now and all that, but wouldn’t there actually be some value in Democrats trying to stretch themselves rhetorically a little? Trying to be a little more nimble and experimenting a little with what one can do rhetorically and in terms of convincing people to see all this as being both appalling and buffoonish—wouldn’t that be something Democrats should do?

Beutler: Absolutely. Yes. I think that there is a big problem with the standard Democrats set for themselves, which, for reasons I articulated already, is a little too convenient. They don’t really want to be fighting with Trump all the time because they’re scared of fighting him, but they characterize it as we don’t want to chase shiny objects; he just spits all these distractions at us in the hope of pulling us off what’s really important, and we’re not going to fall for it this time. They try to dress it up in this language of toughness, but then they throw everything into that bucket, like I said. It’s not just that they don’t want to fight Trump on Canada. They don’t really want to fight him on nominations; we saw just last week, they don’t want to fight him on the budget, the funding of the government that he’s actually not really honoring. So what are they actually fighting him on? What are they husbanding all of their oppositional energy to direct at? And there’s not much, right? So why couldn’t they devote more time to [say] the way Trump behaves even when he’s “trying to distract us” is appalling or it’s an affront to our constitution, or whatever the case may be given the affront?