Transcript: Trump Press Sec Reveals Lawlessness Is About to Get Worse

Seligman: I think that’s absolutely a possibility, and it’s frightening. Now, something that we’ve seen—and as a member of the legal profession, it’s both heartening and disappointing to me—is the career Department of Justice officials have resisted engaging in the most lawless acts that have been directed by the administration. We saw this with respect to the dropping of the charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams; that was perhaps the most public example of that but there have been others as well. Something we’ve also seen, and this is the disappointing part, is that the political appointees in the Department of Justice from Attorney General Bondi on down through a couple of layers of hierarchy of officials who have been appointed by President Trump have signed on to these pretty aggressive legal filings when the career officials wouldn’t do so. So it is possible that you end up in a situation where political appointees in the Department of Justice, a U.S. attorney, tries to prosecute members of the January 6 committee and argues that the pardons were invalid.

Sargent: I just want to remind everyone that FBI Director Kash Patel came to Trump’s attention, or at least was clearly seen by Trump as good for this job, precisely because he vowed to prosecute or investigate Trump’s enemies. The January 6 committee members are very high up on the list of Trump enemies, so I think there’s really no reason to dismiss any of this as a joke or posturing or anything like that. Trump is effectively saying to the world that he thinks that his Justice Department has the authority to go ahead with these prosecutions, regardless of what President Biden’s pardons did or said.

Seligman: That’s absolutely right. One important dimension of this, and this will continue in our discussion going forward, is that once a prosecution is filed, then the president’s views and those of his political appointees at the Department of Justice come in contact both with reality and with the judicial system. The judicial system isn’t just going to say, Oh, President Trump said that these parties were invalid, therefore guilty. There is due process, there is a legal process that attends to criminal prosecutions, and the Department of Justice would have to go through that. And ultimately, I’m pretty confident that simply claiming that these were senile pardons isn’t going to suffice for the judicial system to render them invalid. But that raises another deep question about how the administration is going to respond, as time goes on, to contrary judicial decisions that thwart what it’s trying to do.