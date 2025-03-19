Transcript: Fox News Host Wrecks Trump Tariffs as Brutal New Poll Hits

Gertz: I don’t know if I’d go that far. I think certainly aspects of Fox News are allied with that wing. I think that Fox, though, really represents the full range of the Trump coalition. That includes traditional business conservatives like The Wall Street Journal editorial board, but it also includes the more MAGA nationalist wing, the slash-and-burn libertarians. You can get every flavor of that Trump coalition from watching Fox News—but, and this is the crucial aspect, they disagree on a lot of policy. The thing that unites the Trump coalition is that they hate the left and they hate people who are members of the left. As long as Trump is trashing and destroying liberal institutions and trying to tear down individual progressives, everyone is happy. Once he moves into the realm of policy, all of those different coalition partners have different priorities and different things that they want to get done, and will often clash in a very big way. That is part of what we’re seeing on Fox News right now.

Sargent: Unquestionably. This week, an NBC News poll found that 54 percent of voters disapprove of Trump on the economy and 55 percent disapprove of his handling of the cost of living. Just 18 percent of voters say the economy is excellent or good. That’s just brutal. Now, we should note that NBC found Trump’s overall approval at 47 percent a bit better, but even here a majority disapproves. And the thing is, Trump’s economic numbers have long been his Teflon, the thing that gets him through everything else. For those to be cracking now so visibly means his overall approval is on very shaky ground as well.

Gertz: That’s right. What I always go back to is that the period in which Trump had the lowest approval ratings throughout his whole political career was when he was trying to repeal Obamacare after cutting a huge tax cut to the wealthiest Americans. That was the period in which you saw parts of his coalition questioning whether he really had their best interests at heart. What we’re seeing right now is that that has accelerated—the sense that Trump is more interested in hurting his enemies and rewarding his friends than in improving the economic situation for the average American, which is what he said his priority was going to be and what he said that he was going to do. That is poison for his approval ratings in general.