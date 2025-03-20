Transcript: Trump Seethes at Canada with “the Eyes of a Predator”

Sargent: There’s this new Gallup poll which is quite striking and heartening, I think. It finds that a majority of 53 percent now want the U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine’s efforts to reclaim its territory, even if that means staying involved for a long time. That’s a jump from December. And get this: Nearly 80 percent say they fear Russia would violate the terms of a peace agreement, and 7 in 10 fear the settlement will be too favorable to Russia. It seems clear to me, Will, that we may be seeing something like a thermostatic effect here in which Americans are starting to swing against the orientation of the party in power. What do you think?

Saletan: I agree. I thoroughly agree. And Greg, I cannot tell you how heartened I am by this poll. Now look, I am notorious for my rosy scenarios, so you take this all with a grain of salt—but I believe that what is going to come out of the second Trump administration, what is already happening, is a consolidation of American public opinion of a majority in response to Trump and in rejection of what Trump is doing on a whole host of things. But now we’re just talking about Russia and Ukraine. There was, before Trump came in, a sentiment that we were doing too much to support Ukraine; those numbers have now flipped. There was this, as you point out, the feeling that we should end the war rather than require Russia to relinquish territory that it had taken from Ukraine; those numbers, on a smaller scale, have now flipped. What this tells me is Trump has failed so far in his attempt to fundamentally change the culture, the beliefs of Americans.

Let me go back again to February 28: Trump and Vance have Zelenskiy in the Oval Office and they sandbag him. Everybody remembers this scene where they accuse him of being ungrateful. That scene was created by Trump and Vance; they staged this in order to make him look bad. They wanted to change American public opinion to move with them to decide that Ukraine was the bad guys, that they were ingrates, that we should stop supporting them. What this poll tells me is that they failed. This poll began three days after that scene in the Oval Office and went on for a week after that. And what it tells me is Americans didn’t buy it, that they are where they were before, that they think that Donald Trump has gone too far in the direction of undercutting Ukraine and capitulating to Putin.