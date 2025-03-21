Transcript: Trump’s Rage at Judge Rattles GOP amid “Terrifying” Crisis

Dye: I can. This is one of the most interesting and upsetting cases that we’ve seen out of the Trump administration this second go-round. It’s really a terrifying confluence of both Trump’s authoritarian impulses and his willingness to take on the courts. Where we are now is that Trump has tried to dictate objective reality by executive fiat. He said that we are under invasion by Venezuela through these Tren de Aragua gang members—whom he refers to as shock troops—which is objectively false. Clearly, we are not. But what he wants, what he’s insisted that he has the power to do is declare it to be so and have this be an unreviewable declaration by the president. And he’s gone into court and basically defied the court’s order, as you said.

What happened was on Saturday, Chief Judge James Boasberg at the federal court in D.C. issued two temporary restraining orders. The first order said, Don’t take these very specific plaintiffs out of the country. There were six men who challenged this, and he said, Don’t take these guys out of the country. And then later, he said, Don’t take anyone subject to this proclamation out of the country into El Salvador using this justification—that was at around 6:30 pm on Saturday. He said, Turn the planes around if you have to and do not let men off and leave them there, if that’s what has to be done; this order is effective immediately. It was memorialized in what’s called a minute order in writing later.

But what happened was at least two planes disembarked in El Salvador and left these men in the custody of El Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele, who then tweeted “Oopsie... Too late” with a cry laughing emoji and apparent defiance of the order. These men are now confined in what’s known as the Terrorism Confinement Center. It’s a grossly inhumane, basically slave labor holding facility where the men are housed in communities. They look like battery hens in the picture. They never go outside. They’re only allowed outside the cells for 30 minutes a day. And then Bukele tweeted a video. It was like a music video; it had a soundtrack of these men getting off the planes and being taken into the facility, having their heads shaved.