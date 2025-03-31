Transcript: Trump Text Fiasco Worsens as Knives Come Out for Hegseth

Rubin: Well, first of all, we don’t know how limited it was because none of the participants on the call said, Wait a second, what are we all doing on Signal? That tells me that this was standard operating procedure over the past month or so, and goodness knows what else he discussed. One of the reasons that they are not cooperating and attempting to shift the blame to poor Jeffrey Goldberg, who uncovered the whole thing, is because they no doubt know that other conversations took place. So with that in mind, you’re right. It’s not just the way you handle the operation of your communication; it’s everything else. It’s security in general, it’s his knowledge of the military, and it’s his ability to interact well with his counterparts.

Given this fiasco, we’re already on thin ice with our allies in terms of intelligence sharing. Who in their right mind would give us anything to share knowing that it could easily go out on a Signal channel that might be intercepted—I don’t know—in the Kremlin perhaps, where the president’s envoy happened to be? So it’s always the case that by putting a incompetent ideologue—someone with both personal and professional deficits—in a position of grave importance, you are rolling the dice. Not only Trump, but those Republicans who voted for this guy.... Joni Ernst, really? Thom Tillis, really? These people went out on a limb on the assumption that, Well, he won’t be so bad or others will keep him in check, but we don’t know that. Frankly, that’s a dangerous proposition: hoping that the secretary of defense won’t really be the secretary of defense and there’ll be somebody else actually doing the job.

Sargent: It does seem like that was the calculation. Speaking of Republicans, Senator Kevin Cramer said that this mistake or fiasco is worth two strikes, basically saying you only have one more chance. Now, I don’t take that too seriously as any threat to act on the part of Republicans—because they’re never going to act. What it does show, however, is that Republicans are very sensitive to what you just said, which is that they’re going to be on the hook for the things that go wrong now.