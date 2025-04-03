Transcript: Trump Suddenly Set to Cut Musk Loose as WI Loss Roils MAGA

Sargent: I want to try to bear down on what happened with working-class voters. Did you interact with some of these noncollege voters? The story of 2024 for all the reasons you already enumerated was that nonwhite working-class voters, noncollege voters were drifting toward Trump. It’s a big problem long-term for the party. Trump did traditionally well with white noncollege voters. What were some of those voters saying in this election? Did you get a sense that there’s a way to start getting them back? What were you hearing from them?

Pocan: So first of all, I disagree a little with the premise. Let me explain why. I’m the Labor Caucus co-chair; for 30 years, I’ve been a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. I’m a working-class guy, grew up in a lower middle-class family, so this is me. It’s not just who I talk to, this is who I am. And I can tell you that a lot of people voted because of inflation, because of the high costs of gas and food and housing. It wasn’t that they went to Trump; they just wanted something different. They don’t follow politics like we do, and they just wanted to make sure that they could afford to have a family vacation or have a snowmobile that winter or a camper for the summer. So I don’t think it was a movement to Trump. It was a movement looking at the economic conditions, but now certainly Trump hasn’t done anything to show he’s fighting for them.

And even on tariffs, where I have a bit of a nuanced position....I think you can use tariffs wisely. If someone’s dumping cheap steel in the U.S. and they’re going to hurt the industry here, it’s good to put a tariff on it so you can protect the industry and protect jobs. But when you do them wholesale, Trump’s tariffs are really taxes on everybody. People are starting to see that they’re not first on the agenda. Maybe the number one thing for Trump in November was the economy, but it’s probably his number one detriment right now because he’s not delivering on it. So I don’t think it’s so much that we lost people to Trump. I think that unfortunately it was a tough election cycle due to inflation, due to mixing up candidates. But people at the doors are realizing that this isn’t about them. If you’re cutting health care and education and food assistance, that affects someone they know. And if you’re doing it all for a tax break for Donald Trump and Elon Musk and people in Mar-a-Lago, we don’t know a lot of people like that. I think that really was the difference.